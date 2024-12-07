Assam Cabinet Expansion: Four New Ministers Join Himanta Biswa Sarma's Council of Ministers

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expanded his cabinet on Saturday with the swearing-in of four new ministers. Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office to the new ministers – Prasanta Phukan, Kaushik Rai, Krishnendu Paul, and Rupesh Goala. All four are members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Congratulations to all my colleagues who have taken oath today.



Looking forward to working with them to fulfill Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji’s vision of a Viksit Assam.



#Govt4Growthpic.twitter.com/ziJaoq0Ady — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 7, 2024

The chief minister and other members of the cabinet were present during the swearing-in ceremony.

Phukan represents the Upper Assam tea districts of Dibrugarh, while Goala represents Tinsukia. Paul and Rai are from the Barak Valley regions, with Paul representing Sribhumi (formerly known as Karimganj) and Rai representing Cachar.

With these appointments, Sarma now leads a 19-member council of ministers in Assam.