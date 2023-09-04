Assam CM apprises Nadda about welfare initiatives of state govt

New Delhi, Sep 4 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday met BJP President J.P. Nadda and apprised him about the various welfare initiatives being carried out by his government in the state."It was a privilege to meet and receive guidance and blessings from Adarniya Adhyaksh ji during my visit to New Delhi today," the Chief Minister wrote on X (formerly twitter).He added, "I had the opportunity to brief him on the numerous welfareinitiatives ourstategovernment is undertaking."

Earlier on Monday, Sarma called on Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the roadmap for complete withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from the northeastern state.The Chief Minister cited the significant improvement in the law and order situation, surrender of scores of underground cadres of extremist outfits with huge cache of arms and ammunition following signing of several peace accords, and drastic fall in deaths of security personnel and civilians as reasons for complete lifting of AFSPA from Assam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor