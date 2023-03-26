Assam CM Biswa inaugurates projects worth Rs 545 cr in Rangia

Kamrup (Assam) [India], March 26 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation for 23 development projects worth Rs 545 crore at Rangia in Kamrup district.

"As we observe 'A Day dedicated to Development', I inaugurated and laid the foundation for 23 projects worth Rs 545 crore at Rangia today," Sarma said.

He further said that "Today we are observing 'A Day Dedicated to Development'. I am happy to have kickstarted it by inaugurating a 4-lane link road that will connect Rangia to NH-31.

"Our government is committed to investing over Rs 10,000 crore in the financial year 2023-2024 to create world-class infrastructure in Assam," Sarma said.

The projects include schools, auditoriums, roads, bridges and a new DC office amongst others.

CM Sarma said that Assam is witnessing a silent revolution in healthcare.

"I had the pleasure of dedicating a state-of-the-art 47-bed ICU at Rangiya Model Hospital," the Assam CM said.

"We are determined to bring quality healthcare infrastructure closer to our towns and villages. Health and Education are the front wheels of Assam's developmental journey. I had the pleasure of inaugurating a post-graduation block at Rangia College, upgrading it to a PG institution. With this, fewer students will have to leave home for studies," he said.

The Assam Chief Minister directed officials to ensure timely execution so these initiatives will bear the fruits of development and prosperity for the people of the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor