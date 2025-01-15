Assam CM hails WEF’s recognition of HUL's factory

Guwahati, Jan 15 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday welcomed Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL)'s factory in the state getting recognition from World Economic Forum (WEF).

Taking to X, Sarma wrote: "When you invest in Assam, you are investing in the future. Our enabling ecosystem not only encourages innovation but also supports implementation of various Industry First measures.

"That's why it is truly #AdvantageAssam Happy to note that @HUL_News's Doomdooma Factory has been recognised by @wef as an E2E Value Chain Lighthouse for its adoption of the 4IR technologies, such as AI, automation, cloud computing and the Internet of Things at scale."

CM Sarma also wrote: "This digital advancement has been supported by the digital infrastructure in place in the state and the business friendly-policies. My compliments to the leadership team of HUL for this prestigious recognition."

A big investor summit - Advantage Assam, is set to be hosted in Guwahati in February. Sarma said that this summit is set to bring more investments in the state.

He mentioned that more government jobs and entrepreneurship support will be provided to the people of the state.

According to the Chief Minister, the event which is set for February 25 and 26, would highlight the traditional Jhumur dance of the tea tribe clans. Sarma said, “This summit is a platform to showcase Assam's rich traditions to a global audience in addition to attracting investors.”

A spectacular Jhumur dance performance with more than 7,500 dancers and artists will be part of the event. It will be an extraordinary show, the CM said. The preparations are underway for this cultural event.

The Chief Minister said, “Perfect execution will be ensured by master training workshops, constituency-level sessions, district-level performances, and final rehearsals in Guwahati.”

The concert, which is planned for either day of the summit, is anticipated to make a lasting effect on those present.

This action comes after Assam already set a Guinness World Record for the biggest Bihu dancing performance.

The goal of Advantage Assam 2.0, the second iteration of the international investor summit since its 2018 launch, is to increase infrastructure development and investment in the state.

The two-day event is expected to draw investors from all around India and the world, solidifying Assam's standing as a new investment destination in the country.

