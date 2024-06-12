Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Five-Year Plan To Combat Child Marriages With Monthly Stipends for Female Students

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled a significant initiative on Wednesday, revealing plans to grant monthly stipends to female students from class 11 through post-graduation for the next five years. This move is geared towards curbing the prevalence of child marriages in the region.

During a press conference, Sarma revealed that the 'Nijut Moina' scheme had received approval from the cabinet. It was projected that approximately 10 lakh girls would benefit from the scheme over the next five years, requiring an estimated Rs 1,500 crore to fund the incentives.

"A married girl will not get the benefit. The only exception will be those married girls who are enrolled in PG courses, they will also benefit," he said. Sarma said that the primary objective of this scheme is to postpone the marriage of young girls, enabling them to attain financial independence and contribute to the welfare of both themselves and their families.

The scheme will increase the gross enrollment ratio of girls substantially," he asserted. All girls studying in classes 11 and 12 will get Rs 1,000 every month, it will be Rs 1,250 for degree students and Rs 2,500 for girls doing post-graduation, Sarma said.

