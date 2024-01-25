Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Predicts BJP Sweep in Seats Covered by Rahul Gandhi's Yatra

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted Thursday that the BJP is poised to secure victory in all constituencies covered by Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam. Sarma also alleged that scheduling the Yatra in Assam during the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony was a deliberate political tactic aimed at stirring communal tensions.

Wherever he campaigns, the BJP will emerge victorious. We rely on his presence for that purpose, Sarma stated during a media interaction. Sarma further predicted Gandhi's arrest following the Lok Sabha elections. The Assam police have lodged a case against Gandhi and several other Congress leaders for allegedly inciting supporters to breach barricades and deviate from the approved route during the Yatra.

On the day of the Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya, he (Gandhi) had chosen to travel through minority-dominated districts of Nagaon and Morigaon to provoke a communal clash, he alleged. The Yatra of the Congress, which began on January 18 in the state, concluded on Thursday, as the march entered West Bengal.



