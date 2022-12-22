Assam CM inaugurates partial commissioning of JICA-assisted Guwahati Water Supply project

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inaugurated the partial commissioning of JICA-Assisted Guwahati Water Supply Project at an event held on the premises of its water treatment plant at Kharghuli.

The project, launched in 2009 with the aim to provide clean potable water to the residents of Guwahati, is scheduled to be ready for full commissioning by March 2024 and has the capacity to cater to 1.25 lakh households in parts of the city with 24-hours water supply.

The partial commissioning on Wednesday would enable the Guwahati Jal Board to provide water to approximately 13,000 households in the city's multiple localities.

Addressing a public meeting correlating with the event, Sarma termed the partial inauguration a milestone in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the residents of Guwahati.

The chief minister exuded confidence the partial commissioning of the project would be able to mitigate the water scarcity woes of a large number of the city's households.

He further stated that the aim was to provide water supply to more than a lakh households, adding all necessary steps are being taken to ensure the completion of the entire project by March 2024.

He added the partial commissioning today would provide the residents of East Guwahati with a well-maintained water supply system, which was one of their long-standing demands.

Referring to the delay of 13 years between the launch of the project in 2009 to its partial commissioning today, Sarma expressed his gratitude towards Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for its flexibility and patience for more than a decade.

Sarma further expressed his regret at the slow pace of the project in the initial years after its launch, while assuring all JICA-assisted projects currently under various stages of implementation in the state, would be accorded top-most priority by his government.

Sarma remarked that projects such as the one partially commissioned on Wednesday would act as catalysts in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aim of sustainable growth and development of Assam and the rest of the Northeast.

The CM said the water supply project is not a project alone but symbolises the relationship of deep trust and mutual respect between India and Japan.

The India-Japan relationship completing 70 years is a manifestation of that respect and mutual trust between the two nations, the chief minister said, adding that in years to come, this relationship would only grow stronger than ever before.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor