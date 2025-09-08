Assam CM launches Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations

Guwahati, Sep 8 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday inaugurated the birth centenary celebrations of cultural icon Dr. Bhupen Hazarika at the newly renamed Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Tirtha in Jalukbari, Guwahati, paying rich tributes to the Bard of the Brahmaputra.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya also joined the occasion, where Sarma described Hazarika as “a symbol of uniqueness, protest, deep passion and loyalty” whose songs transcended entertainment to become movements reflecting the hopes and struggles of common people.

The Chief Minister said the year-long celebrations will feature events in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the September 13 programme in Guwahati, where he will release a special commemorative coin in Hazarika's honour and unveil a book on his life and works, to be distributed to 20 lakh families in Assam and to libraries across India.

Sarma also announced that a museum dedicated to Hazarika’s dreams and creations will be completed within a year at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra.

He urged the people across Assam to celebrate Hazarika’s centenary at community levels, suggesting that one day of Bohag Bihu be dedicated to his immortal creations. “Dr. Bhupen Hazarika belongs not just to the government but to the people,” Sarma said, calling upon citizens to uphold Assamese identity through his ideals.

Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania, Bhupen Hazarika’s family members and several dignitaries were present at the event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor