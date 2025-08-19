Assam CM lists BJP’s ‘three core agendas’ for Bodoland region

Guwahati, Aug 19 With the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections drawing near, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday sought to strike a strong political pitch in Kokrajhar, declaring that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has “three core agendas” for the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR)—peace, inclusive development and transparency.

Addressing a massive rally in Kokrajhar, Sarma said the BJP has worked to ensure stability in the BTR after decades of unrest and ethnic strife, and warned against attempts to “derail the hard-earned peace.” “Peace is the foundation for all progress. Without peace, development cannot reach the people,” he told the crowd, urging voters to stand firmly with the BJP.

On development, the Chief Minister said his government’s vision is to ensure that “every community in the BTR feels included in growth.” He promised a renewed push in infrastructure, education, health and welfare schemes, stressing that no section of society would be left behind. The third plank, Sarma said, was ensuring transparency in governance.

“Every job, every scheme, every rupee meant for the people must be delivered fairly. This is our pledge,” he declared to loud cheers from the audience.

Taking to X after the rally, the Chief Minister wrote that he was “touched by the fantastic response from the people of Kokrajhar in the run-up to #BTCPolls,” describing the gathering as proof of people’s faith in the BJP’s leadership.

The rally was also aimed at energising the party’s base in the region, where the BJP hopes to consolidate its influence by projecting itself as the guarantor of stability and equitable growth.

Sarma reminded the gathering that under the NDA government, peace accords were signed with several Bodo groups, ushering in a new chapter for the region.

As campaigning gains pace, Tuesday’s rally in Kokrajhar signalled the BJP’s intent to go to voters with a clear pitch: that only a stable government under its leadership can protect peace and carry forward the region’s development agenda.

