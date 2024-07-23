Assam CM meets S. Jaishankar, Shivraj Chouhan in Delhi

New Delhi, July 23 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday held a meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at the national capital during which he asserted that Assam must be established as a preferred gateway to South East Asia in the coming days.

Sarma discussed with S. Jaishankar ways to encourage foreign investors to invest in Assam as well as the state's role to strengthen the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for 'Act East Policy'.

Taking to X, the Assam Chief Minister wrote: "Today, I had the privilege to call upon Union Minister S. Jaishankar. During this meeting we deliberated upon a constructive role for Assam to strengthen PM Modi's Act East Policy."

Sarma said that the governments in the state and Centre have been encouraging foreign investors to be a part of the 'Assam Growth' story.

"Firmly establishing our state as a preferred Gateway to South East Asia. It was also an enriching experience for me to learn about the great strides we as a nation have achieved through a pragmatic foreign policy," he added.

Meanwhile, Sarma also met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and discussed with him the agriculture-related situation in Assam.

Sarma posted on X about the meeting, saying ways to optimise the implementation of PM Gram Sadak Yojana and MGNREGA in Assam were discussed.

Moreover, adoption of organic farming practices to be improved along with unlocking supply chain bottlenecks and forward linkages in agriculture will be strengthened, the Assam Chief Minister mentioned in his post.

