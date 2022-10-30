Assam CM presents appointment letters to selected candidates

As part of the commitment of the State government to provide jobs to educated youths transparently, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday presented appointment letters to the selected candidates of Common Competitive Examination (2020) and junior engineers of Irrigation Department at a function held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

It may be noted that 655 youths got their appointments, of which 331 are for CCE and the remaining for junior engineers of the Irrigation Department.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that true to the commitment of the State government to select meritorious candidates for different government jobs transparently and ethically, the present government has been inducting competent youths to different government jobs.

"I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the 655 candidates on getting the government job and entering into the system to serve the people. I also thank APSC for selecting the candidates transparently," he said.

The Chief Minister requested the APSC to conduct a Common Engineering Entrance Examination to select engineers for all the technical departments at one to go every year with a provision of conducting a lottery for allotment of departments to the successful candidates.

He also asked the APSC for an option for inter-departmental transfer as per the requirements of the departments.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, on this occasion, called upon the new appointees of ACS and Allied Service Officers and Junior Engineers to dedicate their professional life to the service of the poor and common men of the state.

He also asked them to hone their skills to serve the aspirations of the common people of the state and represent the administration in different forums.

"The present State government has taken upon itself a mission for making a new Assam," he said.

He, therefore, urged upon the new appointees to help the government in expediting the process for a new Assam.

He also asked the new officers to act as the change agents and aid in the socio-cultural and economic empowerment pursuit of the government.

Referring to the new wave of digitisation and technology-propelled development unleashed in the country, the CM asked the new officers to master the art of digitisation and other technological gadgets to serve the people better.

Citing the example of projects like Vasundhara, Bhumiputra and others, CM said, "State government has started concentrating on digitization to take governance to serve the people better".

He also stated that the last two decades had been decades of darkness, as APSC was marred by different controversies in selecting candidates for government jobs transparently.

"As a result, it cast aspersions on the confidence of the administration and the pace of development in the state also suffered. However, under the present government, the APSC and its processes of conducting recruitment tests have been revamped. As a result, competing candidates are being selected for government jobs transparently and are expected to contribute significantly to the growth narrative of the state," he said.

The Chief Minister also called upon the new officers to take the pledge to help the poor and needy and reach out to them to fulfil their requirements.

Minister Revenue and Disaster Management Jogen Mohan, Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal, PHE Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, Power Minister Nandita Gorlosa, Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur, Chairman APSC Bharat Bhusan Dev Choudhury, senior government officers and host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

( With inputs from ANI )

