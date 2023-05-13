Assam CM Sarma attends Chandra Nath Sarma death anniversary event

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 13 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday attended the Karmabir Chandra Nath Sarma death anniversary event as the chief guest.

The event was held on the premises of Chandra Nath Sarma Higher Secondary School at Bihaguri in Sonitpur.

Addressing the event, Chief Minister Sarma offered his tributes towards the late Chandra Nath Sarma for his contributions towards the process of nation-building.

Referring to Chandra Nath Sarma's death at the young age of 32 years, Chief Minister said that his achievements in the short span were extraordinary when compared with many who live much longer.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the role of Chandra Nath Sarma in the nation's struggle for Independence from British rule.

Chief Minister added Chandra Nath Sarma was deeply influenced by the political ideology and works of Mahatma Gandhi, especially during the latter's first visit to Assam.

Stating that Chandra Nath Sarma practised what he professed, the Chief Minister said Chandra Nath Sarma worked tirelessly during his lifetime in cultivating a sense of confidence among the students of the State during those days.

Drawing a parallel between Swami Vivekananda and Chandra Nath Sarma, the Chief Minister said that just as Swami Vivekananda has been immortalized in public memories, Chandra Nath Sarma too has attained a similar status in the State owing to his contributions in various spheres.

The Chief Minister also declared that the Government of Assam would build a college to be named after Chandra Nath Sarma at Bihaguri.

Today's event was also attended by Assam Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Ashok Singhal, Member of Parliament Pallab Lochan Das, Members of Assam Legislative Assembly Ganesh Limbu, Padma Hazarika, Krishna Kamal Tanti, Prithviraj Rava, among others.

