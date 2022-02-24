Assam CM tells officials to make info centre in Delhi 'vibrant' to spread reach

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday directed officials to develop the state Information Centre in the national capital into a 'Vibrant centre' to take the message of state government across the nation.

"Develop a 'vibrant' centre in New Delhi. Engage with journalists of national media houses, call them to tour the state, to give them exposure of the development work being done by the Assam government," said Sarma.

"The message of the state government on the development initiative should reach across the nation," said Sarma

Sarma made the following comments in a meeting he chaired, in presence of Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika, with the officials of the said department in Guwahati.

CM directed the officials to develop the centre jointly with Tourism & Cultural Affairs department.

He also directed officials to bring out a monthly digital newsletter from April to highlight the development activities of the Assam government and share it with people across the country and abroad.

( With inputs from ANI )

