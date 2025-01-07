Assam CM to meet business leaders in Delhi today for investment summit

Guwahati, Jan 7 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is in the national capital on Tuesday to have a series of engagements with business leaders for the upcoming investor summit -- Advantage Assam in the state.

In a post on X, Sarma said, “In the second leg of our #AdvantageAssam2 engagements, I will be in Delhi today to interact with Ambassadors, business leaders and representatives of Bilateral Chambers.”

Sarma was in Mumbai for the last three days and he met top industrialists regarding investment in the state.

He mentioned that the government has been working towards making Assam a favourable destination for investors. He said, “Winded up a very productive tour to Mumbai with engagements with the titans of India Inc. The leaders of the business world are bullish on the Assam Growth story and are looking forward to being a part of #AdvantageAssam2”.

The CM met Noel Tata, chairman of the Tata group on Sunday and said, “It was an absolute pleasure to meet Shri Noel Tata, the Chairman of @tatatrusts. We talked about synergising our efforts to improve the ease of living of our people and augmenting the Trust’s phenomenal intervention in Assam’s healthcare and education sectors, particularly in cancer care. I have also invited him to attend #AdvantageAssam2.”

Moreover, Sarma also held discussions with the director of Adani group, Jeet Adani and chairman of Mahindra group Anand Gopal Mahindra in Mumbai.

“It was such a delight to meet Shri @anandmahindra. His passion for an industrialized India and intellectual prowess is admirable. I have invited him to partner with the Assam Government in our quest for industrial growth,” he said.

“Today during my meeting with Shri Jeet Adani, Director of @AdaniOnline, the group expressed their keen interest to explore opportunities in the infrastructure, power and defence sectors in Assam,” Sarma mentioned adding that the Adani group has many industry expansion plans in Assam.

“I am happy to see our State feature prominently in the Group’s expansion plan,” he added.

According to Chief Minister Sarma, the event Advantage Assam which is set for February 24 and 25, would highlight the traditional Jhumur dance of the tea tribe clans.

Sarma said, “This summit is a platform to showcase Assam's rich traditions to a global audience in addition to attracting investors.”

A spectacular Jhumur dance performance with more than 7,500 dancers and artists will be part of the event. It will be an extraordinary show, the CM said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor