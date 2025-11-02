Assam CM urges Union Minister Vaishnaw to expand railway network, introduce new trains to boost connectivity

New Delhi, Nov 2 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, met the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi and sought a comprehensive expansion of the railway network in the northeastern state to strengthen regional and cross-border connectivity.

During the meeting, which lasted nearly 25 minutes at the Railway Minister's official residence, Chief Minister Sarma made a series of proposals aimed at improving transport links within Assam and with neighbouring regions.

He requested the introduction of three new Amrit Bharat trains to and from the state, alongside the creation of a new rail corridor connecting Umrangso in Dima Hasao district with Lanka in Hojai district.

The proposed link, the Chief Minister said, would not only enhance intra-state connectivity but also open new avenues for tourism and economic growth in the hilly regions of Assam.

Chief Minister Sarma also urged the Railway Ministry to expedite work on the proposed Kokrajhar-Gelephu Mindfulness City railway line, which would link Assam with Bhutan's upcoming Mindfulness City at Gelephu.

The cross-border project, he said, holds immense potential for boosting trade, tourism, and cultural exchange between the two countries.

Chief Minister Sarma also appealed for more stoppages of major long-distance trains passing through Assam, citing the need to provide better access for passengers from smaller towns and rural areas.

He said that these measures would make rail transport more inclusive and accessible for the people of the state.

According to an official statement, Union Railway Minister Vaishnaw responded positively to the Chief Minister's proposals and assured that the Ministry would implement the suggested measures in a time-bound manner.

Later, taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma described the discussion as "very productive" and shared that the Railway Minister had "kindly consented" to all the action points.

"We deliberated on key issues to expand the railway's footprint in Assam to enhance overall connectivity for our people," he said, listing the four major proposals that include new trains, new railway link projects, faster implementation of ongoing works, and additional stoppages.

The meeting reflects the Assam government's continuing focus on infrastructure development as part of its larger vision to connect every district of the state with modern transport facilities.

