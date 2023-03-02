Assam CM will decide on alliance with NPP: Meghalaya BJP leader

Shillong, March 2 BJP Meghalaya leader Sanbor Shullai on Thursday said that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will take a call on an alliance with the state's ruling National People's Party (NPP).

After winning the South Shillong Assembly seat, Shullai told reporters here: "I am very happy. I want to thank the people. Last time I won by a margin of 6,000 votes, and the figure gets doubled this time."

When he was asked about the BJP's seeming to end in the single digits though the party leaders earlier claimed that they would win at least 15 seats this time, the party leader said" "The results are still coming. We should wait for the final verdict."

Meanwhile, he also commented that whether the BJP would support the NPP-led government and be a constituent will be decided by the Assam Chief Minister.

"We will be meeting Himanta Biswa Sarma this evening. He will decide about forging an alliance with the NPP to form the government in Meghalaya," he added.



tdr/ksk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor