Assam cop caught red-handed accepting bribe in Lakhimpur, arrested

A team from the Assam Directorate Vigilance and Anti Corruption on Tuesday trapped red-handed and arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the Lakhimpur district while he was accepting a bribe, a police official said.

The ASI was identified as Dambarudhar Dutta of Silonibari Out Post in Lakhimpur.

He was arrested after he accepted a bribe from the complainant for giving him and his family relief in a criminal case, Special DGP Assam GP Singh informed.

"Today, a Team from the @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed & arrested ASI Dambarudhar Dutta of Silonibari OP under North Lakhimpur district after he accepted bribe from the complainant for giving relief to complainant and his family in a criminal case," Singh tweeted sharing the pictures of the arrested official.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier on September 17, two government employees were caught red-handed for accepting bribes in two separate operations by the team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption of Assam Police.

The arrested government employees were identified as Jahnabi Kalita, Inspector of Drugs of Jorhat, and Mahabub Mollah, Senior Assistant, Bilasipara Revenue Circle Office, Bilasipara of Dhubri district.

Rajib Saikia, CPRO of Assam police said, "A complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam alleging that Jahnabi Kalita, Inspector of Drugs, Jorhat, Assam had demanded Rs 20,000 as bribe from the complainant for issuing permission to open a pharmacy".

"Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the public servant. Accordingly, a trap was laid by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, inside the Office of the Senior Inspector of Drugs, Jorhat, and Jahnabi Kalita was caught red-handed with the accepted bribe of Rs 20,000 which she took from the complainant", Rajib Saikia said.

Additionally, another complaint was received at the Directorate alleging that Mahabub Mollah, Senior Assistant, Bilasipara Revenue Circle Office, Bilasipara, Dhubri, Assam had demanded Rs 4,000 as a bribe from the complainant for processing his land demarcation work.

"A similar trap was also laid today by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, inside the Revenue Circle Office, Bilasipara, district Dhubri, and Mahabub Mollah was caught red-handed with the accepted bribe of Rs 4,000 which he took from the complainant," the Assam Police CPRO said.

( With inputs from ANI )

