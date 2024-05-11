Assam couple abandons 4-year-old daughter, heads to join ULFA-I: Sources

Guwahati, May 11 A couple in Assam’s Tinsukia district reportedly abandoned their ancestral home to join the proscribed outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), leaving behind their four-year-old daughter, sources said on Saturday.

According to police sources, the couple has been identified as Mamata Neog and her husband Achyut Neog.

They reportedly left their daughter at Dirak Kapatoli village in Tinsukia district with her grandparents.

The couple is reportedly on their way to ULFA-I bases in Myanmar, the sources said.

However, the police refused to comment on this development, saying: “We have to investigate the whole thing first.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor