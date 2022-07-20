Assam: Criminal killed in police encounter

Dhubri (Assam), July 20 A man who was allegedly involved in "criminal activities" was shot dead on Wednesday in Assam during an encounter with the police.

The deceased, identified as Adam Ali, allegedly had links with extremist groups, and was involved in several cases related to cattle smuggling as well as arms smuggling, the police said.

As per reports, he died during a police encounter near the Dhubri-Kokrajhar border of the state in the early hours of Wednesday night.

District Superintendent of Police, Dhubri, Gaurav Abhijit Dilip said: "We received a tip-off about Adam Ali and his accompanies were looking for arms dealing. When our team reached the spot, Ali managed to flee towards the West Bengal border side."

However, the police team chased and nabbed him from Cooch Behar in West Bengal. One small arm was seized from his possession, the police officer said.

After questioning Ali, the police came to know about some extremist elements and arms dealers operating on the Dhubri-Kokrajhar border.

Gaurav Abhijit also said that, while returning with Ali towards the Assam border, the police team was trapped in an ambush by some unknown miscreants.

In the cross-fire between police and the miscreants, Ali and two other policemen were seriously injured.

They were rushed to the Dhubri civil hospital where Adam Ali was declared dead by the doctors.

The police personnel are said to be out of danger, and are undergoing treatment.

