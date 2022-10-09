Assam drug peddler shot dead by police

Guwahati, Oct 9 A alleged drug peddler was shot dead while trying to escape from police in Assam's Tinsukia district on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened in the Tongona area of the district. The deceased was identified as Binod Moran.

Superintendent of Police, Tinsukia, Debojit Deuri told that in an anti-drug operation, four peddlers were arrested around 2 p.m., but among them, Moran tried to flee.

"While the police team opened fire, Moran sustained serious injuries and was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital. But, unfortunately, he was declared dead by the doctors," he added.

Police have seized narcotic substances of around 13gm in this operation and a few other materials were also recovered, the SP said.

The body of the deceased was sent for an autopsy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor