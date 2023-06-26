Assam: Drugs worth Rs 225 crores destroyed on International Day Against Drug Abuse

Karimganj (Assam) [India], June 26 : On International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking or World Drug Day, Assam's Karimganj district police and administration of Assam on Monday publically burnt a huge quantity of seized drugs worth Rs. 225 crores.

According to Karimganj district police, around 25.77 kg of heroin worth Rs 51.54 crore, 12.14 lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 60.74 crore, 43242 bottles of Codeine based cough syrup worth Rs 3.02 crore, 21941 kg of ganja worth 109.70 crores were destroyed.

"On the occasion of The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking @karimganjpolice destroyed 25.7 Kg Heroin, 1160710 Yaba tablets, 21905.9 Kg Ganja, 43242 bottles Codeine syrup," Karimganj Police tweeted.

Partha Protim Das, Superintendent of Police (SP), Karimganj district, said, "Today, a large quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 225 crore were destroyed."

"The drugs include 25 kg of heroin, 12 lakh Yaba tablets, 43000 Codeine cough syrup bottles and more than 21941 kg of ganja were destroyed. The drug traffickers have used Karimganj as a drugs trafficking route and Karimganj is located nearby the Golden Triangle. We have destroyed the seized drugs after getting approval from the competent authority," Partha Protim Das said.

Earlier, on Sunday, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police seized 2.20 kg of heroin worth Rs 18 crore in two separate operations in Hajo of Kamrup district and Guwahati.

The police also arrested two persons.

"The source information was received that a Manipur-based narcotics group was supplying narcotics through Assam," DIG (STF) Partha Sarathi Mahanta told ANI.

"The input was acted upon and today in the sparrow fart hours, pinpoint info was received that the group in a car was on its way to deliver the contraband. Accordingly, the group was tracked down and the STF team and Kalyan Pathak, Additional SP (HQ) of Kamrup district chased the team. In order to escape the police dragnet, the peddlers overspeed and tried to escape. In the process, they lost control and the car fell around 100 feet down the hillock of Powa- Mecca near Hajo," Mahanta added."

However, police caught them and a search of the damaged vehicle yielded 100 soap boxes of heroin weighing 1.300 kg. A further search of their rented house in the Jalukbari area in Guwahati led to the recovery of another 65 packets of heroin weighing 900 grams," the DIG stated.

According to the DIG, the market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 18 crore.

