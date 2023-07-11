Assam: Escaped murder convict killed in police encounter

Guwahati, July 11 A convict serving life term in a murder case, who escaped from Silchar Central Jail in Assam’s Cachar district two months ago, was shot dead in a police encounter, an official said on Tuesday.

Numal Mahatta, the Cachar district's Superintendent of Police (SP), revealed that Hifjur Rahman, 34, an inmate serving life imprisonment, had escaped from the Silchar central jail on May 11 along with another murder accused.

"Hifjur escaped from the Silchar Central Jail and travelled to Bangladesh before lately coming back to the region. Based on a top-secret tip, we apprehended him yesterday along the boundary between Assam and Meghalaya,” the officer added.

Mahatta claimed that on Monday night as the police team was bringing him to Silchar Central Jail, Hifjur requested that the car be stopped so that he could pee. Police at first refused, but when he started acting strangely, they halted the vehicle. He suddenly attacked the officers, grabbed a revolver, and opened fire after exiting the vehicle.

"Our officials gave him numerous warnings, but eventually shot him out of self-defence. He was injured and brought to Silchar Medical College and Hospitals (SMCH). He passed away during treatment, according to the doctors," the Cachar SP mentioned.

Meanwhile, the police claimed that two constables also sustained injuries because Hifzur Rahman attacked them.

According to the police, Hifjur's family has been notified of his passing and his body has been sent for an autopsy report. They have not yet responded, though.

The police said that on May 11, Hifjur and a second prisoner serving life term named Deep Nunia managed to escape from Silchar Central Jail by digging a tunnel through the toilet. Mahatta stated that Deep Nunia is being sought after.

One of the five suspects in the 2011 murder case of college student Ahrar Ahmed (Naaz) in Karimganj was Hifzur Rahman. All five accused, including a woman, received life sentences in 2013.

Ahrar Ahmed (Naaz), a graduate student from Karimganj, was kidnapped by Hifzur Rahman, according to police records, and Rs 25 lakh ransom was demanded from his family.

He killed Naaz before the family could pay the agreed upon money. Police found the body that had been buried and also detained five suspects, including Hifzur.

Hifzur and another accused were initially given death sentences by the Karimganj district court, but they appealed, and the Gauhati high court gave them life sentences.

Hifzur and another prisoner, Deep Nunia, were housed in a shared cell when they were both taken to Silchar Central Jail three months ago.

--IANS

tdr/uk

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor