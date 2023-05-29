Assam: Fire breaks out at Numaligarh Refinery in Golaghat

Golaghat (Assam) [India], May 29 : A major fire broke out at the Hydrocracker unit of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) in Assam's Golaghat district on Monday evening.

According to reports, the fire first broke out at a Hydrocracker unit which was followed by a loud explosion. The reason behind the major fire has not been ascertained yet.

Following the incident, the personnel of the fire and safety department of NRL and fire tenders rushed to the spot and began to bring the situation under control.

Kajal Saikia, General Manager (HR) of NRL toldthat there is no report of any injury in the incident.

"The fire broke out at the Hydrocracker unit of NRL. Our fire and safety department personnel have immediately engaged in works to douse the flame. Now the fire is under control and there is no report of any human casualty in the incident," Kajal Saikia said.

He further said that the NRL will conduct a technical inquiry to find out the actual cause of fire and total loss.

The senior official of NRL also said that the fire is now under control.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor