Assam: Five arrested in Dhemaji firing incident

Dhemaji (Assam) [India], June 6 : Five people were arrested, following the firing incident in the Assam-Arunachal border area that claimed the lives of two persons in Assam's Dhemaji district on Monday.

A case has been registered under the Arms Act at the Gogamukh Police Station.

"Reference the firing incident at the Assam-Arunachal border in Dhemaji and Gogamukh PS case No. 63/23 u/s 147/148/302/326/307 IPC r/w 25 (1) (a)/27 (3) of Arms Act - Arunachal Police have arrested 5 accused persons," DGP GP Singh tweeted.

"Would take them in custody following due procedure," he added.

The firing incident occurred in the Panbari area in Dhemaji district, located along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border where two people lost their lives.

The deceased persons were identified as Boga Chutia and Monitu Gogoi.

In the aftermath of the incident, CM Biswa Sarma said that further investigation will be carried out and blamed the incident on those who carry out such activity in the greed of grabbing land in the area.

Addressing the media on Monday, Assam CM Sarma said, "Boundaries are yet to be demarcated. Our neighbouring states don't attack us, some people do this in the greed of land. The Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of the district will investigate the matter."

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh share an 804 km long boundary and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu in New Delhi in April this year to resolve the decades-long border row between two states in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

