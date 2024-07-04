Assam Flood: Over 16.50 Lakh People Affected as Rivers Surpass Danger Level in 29 Districts

The flood situation in Assam has worsened, affecting over 1.65 million people across 29 districts, with major rivers flowing above the danger level, according to an official bulletin released on Thursday. An alert has been issued in Kamrup (Metro) district as the Brahmaputra, Digaru, and Kollong rivers have surpassed the red mark, inundating vast areas of land.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to visit the flood-affected areas in Maligaon, Pandu Port, and Temple Ghat in the Guwahati Metropolitan area on Thursday to assess the situation. On Wednesday night, Sarma chaired a meeting with all District Commissioners, directing them to be generous in providing relief as per norms, complete all rehabilitation claims by August 15, and ensure accurate information is sent to the headquarters to facilitate adequate relief efforts.

Cabinet ministers will also be camping in the flood-affected districts for the next three days from Thursday. The death toll in this year's flood, landslide and storm has increased to 56 and three others are reported missing.

The districts severely affected by the floods include Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Charaideo, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, East Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, and Tinsukia.