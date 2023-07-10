Assam flood situation remains grim; nearly 35,000 people affected

Guwahati (Assam) [India] July 10 : The flood situation in Assam continues to remain grim with nearly 35,000 people in four districts (Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Jorhat and Sivasagar) and one sub-division (Biswanath) having been affected.

Following incessant rain, the water level of the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries is rising at many places in the state.

The Brahmaputra River is flowing above the danger level mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat district while the Disang River has crossed the danger level mark at Nanglamuraghat in Sivasagar district.

The flood waters have submerged 111 villages under 13 revenue circles in the districts.

In the Sivasagar district, the flood waters of the Disang River inundated several parts of the Disangmukh area and low-lying areas and entered many houses.

According to the flood report of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 18000 people have been affected in the Lakhimpur district while nearly 16,000 people were affected in Dhemaji district.

ASDMA informed on Sunday that nearly 8,000 people have been affected in the Gogamukh Revenue Circle and 7,400 people in the Sissoborgaon revenue circle area.

As per officials, 18268 domestic animals, and poultry have also been affected by the deluge.

The flood waters damaged one embankment, 4 roads, and a protection bundh in the last 24 hours.

On Sunday, as the flood waters entered the campus of Silapathar Model Hospital, patients, and hospital staff braced to face difficulties.

The flood waters of the Dikari River submerged several villages including Jamuguri, Siyari, Uluwani, and Tatiguri, and affected many others.

The flood waters have submerged 1,479.27 hectares of cropland in the flood-hit districts.

Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Charaideo, Jorhat, Karimganj, Kamrup and Biswanath Sub-Division have been affected by the current wave of floods.

