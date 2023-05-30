Assam: Former Congress MLA Jonjonali Baruah passes away

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 30 : Former Congress MLA and senior party leader Jonjonali Baruah passed away in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Baruah breathed his last at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). She was 63.

Baruah represented the Morigaon assembly constituency from 2001 to 2016.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Kumar Borah expressed his condolences on the demise of Baruah.

Assam Congress paid tributes to the former MLA and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

