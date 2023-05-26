Assam govt distributes appointment letters to nearly 45,000 successful candidates; Amit Shah attends event as Chief Guest

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 26 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday presented appointment letters to some of the youth to mark the ceremonial distribution of joining letters to as many as 44,703 successful candidates who have been selected for various positions in the Class-III and Class-IV categories under various departments and wings of the State government.

With Thursday's appointment letter distribution to 44,703 successful candidates, the total number of employment seekers who have been appointed to Government of Assam services in the two years of the current Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the State stands at 86,782.

Addressing the gathering of successful candidates and their family members at the Veterinary College Playground at Khanapara in Guwahati, CM Sarma termed Thursday's appointment letter distribution a momentous occasion not only for the selected candidates but for him as well, as it took him nearer towards fulfilling his promise of providing government jobs to as many as 1 lakh employment seekers in State.

Sarma said he himself wasn't sure about the possibility of fulfilling that promise when it was made but the faith the people of Assam reposed in the current Bharatiya Janata Party-led regime kept him motivated towards fulfilling it. Had it not been for the pandemic scenario posed by the Covid-19 crisis, the 1-lakh recruitment target would have been reached by now, the Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister exuded confidence the remaining recruitments needed to cross the 1-lakh mark would be completed within a short span of time, as the government is in the process of issuing advertisements for filling up another 22,000 vacant positions.

The Chief Minister further said the recruitments under the current regime have been made in a free and transparent manner while terming nepotism, and corruption in recruitment as a thing of the past.

The Chief Minister further appealed to the successful candidates to remain motivated at all times and work with dedication so that Assam can be transformed into one of the most progressive States on all fronts within the next two to three decades.

"They have to play a major role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of projecting the status of the nation to that of a world leader by the 100th year of its Independence," he added.

Referring to the process of nation-building as a collective responsibility, the Chief Minister appealed to the new recruits to government services to make the best use of their period in service.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the youths of the State to tread the path of entrepreneurship. "Relying on government jobs alone would bring a stagnancy in the State's forward march," he said.

