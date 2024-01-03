Assam govt to carry out Gunotsav 2024 For State-wide Student Assessment

The Assam government, under the initiative Gunotsav 2024, is set to conduct a comprehensive statewide assessment to evaluate the performance of approximately 40 lakh students. The exercise is scheduled to take place from January 3 to February 8, as announced by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Tuesday.

Announcing this year’s evaluation process at a press conference here, Pegu said the exercise will help in ensuring quality education with improved learning outcomes. The exercise will be carried out at 43,498 government schools across 35 districts of the state, covering 39,63,542 students, he said.

Gunotsav 2024 is designed to involve all stakeholders, including teachers, students, administrators, and local communities. This inclusive participation aims to foster accountability and a collective commitment to ensuring quality education, as highlighted by the Education Minister.

The Gunotsav 2024 initiative for this year will be executed in three phases. The first phase, encompassing 12 districts, is scheduled from January 3 to January 6. Subsequently, the second phase will cover 13 districts and take place from January 9 to January 12. The final leg of the exercise will include the remaining 10 districts and is slated to occur from February 5 to February 8.

It will identify the learning gaps of each child and ensure quality education with grade-specific outcomes… It will also assess the performance of schools on areas such as scholastic, co-scholastic, availability and utilisation of infrastructure and community participation, Pegu said.

A total of 18,098 external evaluators will be deployed across Assam for the purpose. The chief minister, MLAs, the chief secretary, college teachers, among others, will visit the schools as external evaluators.