Assam govt to introduce history, geography from Class 8 starting next academic session

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the state government has decided that from the upcoming academic session, history and geography will be made compulsory in schools from class eight.

"Our government has decided to introduce the country's history and geography in the school curriculum from Class 8," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Releasing a book titled "Moran Janagosthir Buranji" at a function held at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati, the Assam Chief Minister said that, the diversity and vibrancy of Assam and the north-eastern states lie in the bond of unity among the tribal tradition and customs and communities.

"The Assam government has been working for the uplifting of all tribal communities as well as the people of Assam. Various steps have been taken to preserve and develop their tradition, culture, customs and literature. For that purpose, the government of Assam has created the department of Indigenous and Tribal Faiths and Culture," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He further said that the history of Assam is associated with the culture and traditional life of the ethnic communities.

He also recalled the contributions of Bodousa who established the Moran Kingdom.

"When Chaolung Syukapha entered into this land, he met Moran and Borahi communities and during that time they lived in a cordial relationship. The rule of the Morans is a colourful chapter in the history of Assam," the Assam Chief Minister said.

The book was published by Dibrugarh University and the Assam Moran Sabha and the Assam Chief Minister appreciated this initiative of Dibrugarh University and Assam Moran Sabha to publish this book that highlights the history, traditions, culture and political history of the Moran people.

Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma called upon the young generation to earn knowledge about the powerful and colourful history of Assam.

MP Pabitra Margherita, Professor of Dibrugarh University and editor of "Moran Janagosthir Buranji" Nirode Baruah also spoke in the meeting. MLAs Balin Chetia and Suren Phukan, President of Asom Moran Sabha, President of All Moran Students Union and other dignitaries were also present at the meeting.

( With inputs from ANI )

