Assam govt working tirelessly to bring all-round development in state: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Dec 23 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the government has been working tirelessly with an aim to bring all-round development to the people belonging to different communities of the state.

Speaking at a function in Dibrugarh, Sarma said, “The present government has been working very dedicatedly to bring about all-round development of the people of the state belonging to every section of the society.”

The Chief Minister also said that the state government’s 12 days of development campaign which ended on Monday, is an initiative to help the targeted people through government interventions.

During this period, Sarma himself along with the Council of Ministers visited different districts and participated in the development campaign.

He said that in the last 12 days, 20 lakh new ration cards were distributed. 48,673 students have been covered under the Dr. Bani Kanta Kakati Merit Scholarship.

Sarma stated that since the inception of the Bani Kanta Kakati Merit Scholarship, the programme benefitted one lakh nine thousand students.

He said that as per NEP 2020, one high school should be located every five kilometres. Considering the provision, the State government is distributing bicycles to every student studying in class IX.

Stating that a new horizon has been created in education, the Chief Minister said that the State government is spending Rs 2,000 crore annually for the benefit of the students.

He also said that if the students take education as their vocation, Assam will progress in leaps and bounds.

The Chief Minister also said that if the pace of development remains like what it is now, a lot of investments will come to Assam.

“Steps have been taken to ensure that in the new Assam, there will be no dearth of employment avenues in the state. In view of Industry 4.0, new disciplines like AI, Robotics, 3D technology etc have been introduced in the academic landscape of the state,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor