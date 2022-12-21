Assam: Gunfight between security forces and ULFA-I takes place Tinsukia
By ANI | Published: December 21, 2022 10:18 AM 2022-12-21T10:18:53+5:30 2022-12-21T15:50:03+5:30
A gunfight between security forces and suspected ULFA-I militants took place in Assam's Tinsukia district on Wednesday morning. The ...
A gunfight between security forces and suspected ULFA-I militants took place in Assam's Tinsukia district on Wednesday morning.
The incident occurred in an area on Pengeri-Digboi road in the upper Assam district.
Confirming the report, the Defence PRO, Guwahati toldover the phone that, one civilian was injured in firing from the side of suspected ULFA-I militants.
More details awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app