Assam: Gunfight between security forces and ULFA-I takes place Tinsukia

A gunfight between security forces and suspected ULFA-I militants took place in Assam's Tinsukia district on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred in an area on Pengeri-Digboi road in the upper Assam district.

Confirming the report, the Defence PRO, Guwahati toldover the phone that, one civilian was injured in firing from the side of suspected ULFA-I militants.

More details awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

