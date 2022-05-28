Assam: IAS officer wades through mud to take stock of flood-hit areas in Cachar, picture goes viral

At a time when IAS couple - Sanjeev Khirwar and his wife Rinku Dugga-- are criticised for misusing facilities at Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium, another IAS officer from Assam, Keerthi Jalli, was seen wading through mud to inspect the flood-hit areas of the state. Some pictures of IAS officer, Keerthi Jalli, who is the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Assam's Cachar, visiting the flood-hit areas of the district have gone viral on social media.

Many netizens have heaped praises on Keerthi Jalli on social media for her dedication and commitment to service. According to the reports, on May 25, Keerthi Jalli inspected the flood and erosion-affected areas of Chesri GP (Gram Panchayat), Chutrasangan village under the Borkhola development block on foot through mud where she interacted with local people to understand their problems due to the flood and erosion. She also directed the officials concerned to put in place all measures to protect the land from flood and erosion. She also distributed relief materials among the flood-affected people. In the viral video, the lady IAS officer was heard saying to a local - "No need for clean water, give me flood water to clean my feet."

( With inputs from ANI )

