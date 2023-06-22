Assam: IIT Guwahati starts Innovation, Design, Entrepreneurship Bootcamp Program for Innovators

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 22 : The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, on Thursday, kickstarted the 5-day residential boot camp program on Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship (IDE) from June 22 to 26, 2023, jointly organized by the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell (MIC).

The program is intended for the innovator students, teachers, and faculty members of higher education institutes and schools to get intense experiential training on design thinking, product design, ergonomics, business modelling, and enterprise planning.

Speaking during the program's inaugural session, Prof Parameswar K. Iyer, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati, said, "IIT Guwahati is proud to be a part of this essential activity to promote entrepreneurial culture in our country. We welcome AICTE and MIC's primary objective of supporting young innovators to shape their innovative ideas to turn them into entrepreneurs. In this residential program being hosted by IIT Guwahati, we have curated masterclasses, and special lectures for all baskets of the audience to inculcate the spirit of entrepreneurship in all participants."

The concept of the program is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' mission (self-reliant India Mission). The program is specially designed for those who want to be job creators rather than job seekers. The participants will get experiential training on designing thinking and its strategies, product design and engineering, ergonomics in product design and development, and building sustainable business models, value propositions, and international markets.

Another key highlight of this boot camp will be the mentoring and pitching rounds where the participants can pitch their ideas for potential mentoring support from the institute. The appreciation certificate will be provided to the top five pitch ideas by the innovators and the participation certificates will be provided to all participants.

Speaking about the immersive experience for the participants being offered by IIT Guwahati, Deepak Sharma, Faculty Co-ordinator, IIT Guwahati, said, "The participants will get experiential training on designing thinking and its strategies, product design and engineering, ergonomics in product design and development, building sustainable business model, value proposition, international markets, IDEA pitching, etc. Lecture sessions, activities, leadership talks, sessions on product design pitching and pitch presentations are planned throughout the five days of the program. Moreover, the participants will get the opportunity to experience the vibrant environment of the campus and also, to interact with IIT faculty members and students".

Jointly organized by AICTE and MIC, the IDE Bootcamp program is simultaneously being organized in six different parts of the country with a total of around 1800 participants shortlisted by AICTE.

IIT Guwahati is one of the host institutes hosting around 230 innovators and budding entrepreneurs. The learning sessions during the boot camp will be supported by Wadhwani Foundation. Eminent personalities from multiple domains will be a part of this program to share knowledge with the participants.

