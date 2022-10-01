Assam karateka, his brother die in road accident

Guwahati/Sivasagar, Oct 1 Two brothers died after their scooter hit a roadside tree in Assam's Sivasagar district on Friday night, an official informed on Saturday.

The accident happened in the Konwarpur area in Kari Gaon village.

The deceased brother duo was identified as Shiromani Konwar and Ajay Konwar. Another person identified as Pradyuman Bairagi was injured in the accident.

While narrating the incident, a police officer of Kari Gaon police station told that three persons were returning at around 11 p.m. from a family function in a nearby village.

"Three persons were on the scooter when they lost balance, hitting a roadside tree, and got seriously injured," he added.

Shiromani Konwar was a karateka and also played at the national level.

He recently grabbed attention by leading a team to a medal in the Assam Youth Olympics.

The police officer further informed that Shiromoni Kanwar died on the spot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead, while his brother was sent to Dibrugarh for better treatment though unfortunately he also died on the way.

The injured person Bairagi is undergoing treatment and is out of danger now.

The bodies were sent for an autopsy report and whether they were driving in an intoxicated state can be ascertained once the report arrives.

Several local associations, including the All Assam Karate Association and Sivasagar District Karate Association, have expressed their condolences for the demise of Konwar.

