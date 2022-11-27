Assam lifts travel restrictions to Meghalaya, 6 days after border violence

A week after violent clashes at the Assam-Meghalaya border, the Assam government on Sunday lifted travel restrictions to Meghalaya, police informed."In view of improving the law & order situation in Meghalaya, Assam police have lifted the restrictions on vehicular movement and have been allowing all vehicles to travel to Meghalaya," said Sudhakar Singh, DCP, Guwahati city.

Heavy security was deployed and prohibitory orders remained in force at the disputed area along the Assam-Meghalaya border, where six people were killed following violent clashes, but travel restrictions between the two states were discontinued on the sixth day after clashes, officials said.No restrictions, however, were imposed on commercial vehicles like trucks, carrying goods and other items, the officer said