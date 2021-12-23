Assam local body polls: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma urges MLAs to start cooperative societies in their constituency

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs in Guwahati on Wednesday over the upcoming local body elections.

"We have decided to work towards ensuring victory in the polls. I have asked all the MLAs to start a cooperative in their constituency and create a brand," the Chief Minister said.

The local body elections in Assam are scheduled to take place in the year 2022.

With the aim to enable women representation in the governance and decision-making process, the Assam cabinet has decided to amend the Assam Municipal Act 1956 to provide women reservations for 10 years.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the cabinet also decided to bring an amendment to The Guwahati Municipal Corporation Act, 1969 to extend the tenure of women reservation up to 10 years in direct elections to posts of Councillors of the Corporation.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance secured a comfortable majority in recently held Assam Assembly elections by winning 75 seats of the total 126 constituencies. The BJP secured 60 seats, while allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party, Liberal (UPPL) bagged nine and six seats respectively.

Congress managed to secure 29 seats while its 'Mahajoth' allies AIUDF won 16, and Bodoland People's Front bagged four. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) secured one seat.

( With inputs from ANI )

