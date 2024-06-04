Assam Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Badruddin Ajmal Defeated by Congress's Rakibul Hussain in Dhubri by Over 10 Lakh Votes

According to the Election Commission, AIUDF supremo Badruddin Ajmal lost to Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain from Assam's Dhubri Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 10 lakh votes.

Hussain, the deputy leader of the Congress legislature party in the state, polled 14,71,885 votes, while Ajmal, who was seeking a fourth consecutive term from the constituency, secured 4,59,409 votes. NDA constituent Asom Gana Parishad's Zabed Islam secured third place with 4,38,594 votes.

All 14 constituencies in Assam went to polls in the first three phases of the Lok Sabha elections, witnessing a direct fight between the BJP and Congress.

As part of the NDA, the BJP contested 11 seats, the AGP two, and the UPPL one. The Congress fielded candidates in 13 seats, leaving one seat for ally Assam Jatiya Parishad. Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front contested three seats.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP-led NDA won 9 seats, with the Congress bagging just three. One seat was won by the AIUDF and another by an independent.