Assam ministers to stay 5 days in villages to review progress of govt schemes

Guwahati, Oct 18 All Assam ministers will spend five days in one village each before the end of the year to evaluate the actual implementation of various social schemes of the state government, it was decided during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting was presided over by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

During their visit, the ministers would also lay the foundation for 400 new school buildings, 100 of which will be in the tea garden areas.

The Cabinet resolved to allocate Rs 7 crore for each institution to be renovated.

It was also decided in the meeting that all ministers would spend the five days and five nights between December 25 and January 10 in a specific village.

Taking to his 'X' handle, Sarma said that the villages would be picked from among five different zones.

In accordance with Mission Basundhara 2.0, the government also approved the settlement of land for 123 indigenous and landless families for homesteading reasons.

According to Sarma, around 55,000 landless families have already received settlement offers.

In order to boost conviction rates, the government also approved the creation of a new cadre of prosecutors by drafting the Assam State Prosecution Service Rules, 2023.

Those chosen will work as normal government employees. The Cabinet further decided to approve the increased cost of Rs 417.32 crore for the 24-MW Karbi Langpi Hydro Power Project.

It was resolved to convert an outstanding loan balance of Rs 54 crore and interest of Rs 10.92 crore of the Assam Financial Corporation (AFC) as of March 31, 2023 into equity capital of the corporation in order to improve its financial status.

It was determined that an investment of Rs 758.75 crore made by the state government under grants-in-aids towards the purchase of assets and payment of the relief package will be converted to an equity investment by the government in Assam Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) in order to utilise Hindustan Paper Corporation's resources effectively.

The limit on AIDC's approved share capital will be raised from its current level of Rs 150 crore to Rs 1,000 crore in order to account for the state government's proposed investment.

The Cabinet also decided that the opt-in/opt-out options of non-practising allowance (NPA) will be provided to doctors under the health department once every five years from January next.

This is to ensure that doctors provide good care to patients without having to worry about the financial implications of not being able to practice privately.

The Cabinet also approved reorganising of administrative units of the irrigation department in line with the delimitation of legislative assembly constituencies by the Election Commission. Moreover, this time the state government will provide Rs 10,000 each as grants-in-aid to 6,953 Puja pandals across the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor