Assam News: 4.4 Magnitude of Earthquake Hits Udalguri

Assam's Udalguri district experienced earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on Saturday, December 27, 2025 evening. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), tremor occurred at 6:12:48 pm IST, with its epi center at latitude 26.72° North and longitude 92.31° East, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

National Centre for Seismology (NCS), in their post on X stated, "EQ of M: 4.4, On: 27/12/2025 18:12:48 IST, Lat: 26.72 N, Long: 92.31 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Udalguri, Assam."

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Gujarat's Kachchh district on Friday morning, December 26. The tremor was felt at around 4.30 am, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) report.

The quake originated at a depth of 10 kilometres with its epicentre pinpointed at 23.65° North latitude and 70.23° East longitude. "EQ of M: 4.4, On: 26/12/2025 04:30:02 IST, Lat: 23.65 N, Long: 70.23 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kachchh, Gujarat," NCS in a post on X.