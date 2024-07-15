Assam: Only Two People in State Have Applied for Citizenship Under CAA, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday, July 15, that only two people from state had applied for citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state after four months of the rules being notified.

"Only two people have applied so far. Anybody (according to CAA) who has come to India before 2015, they have the first right to apply for citizenship. If they don't apply we will lodge a case for them," Himanta Biswa Sarma said at a press conference.

On CAA, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "Only two people have applied so far. Anybody (according to CAA) who has come to India before 2015, they have the first right to apply for citizenship. If they don't apply we will lodge a case for them. So this is a statuary instruction.… pic.twitter.com/zdJLKCWSxU — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2024

"We will deport those who have come after 2015. Only two persons have applied so far who came before 2015. Out of five applications, three were not present in the hearing and only two have applied for CAA." he further stated.

Assam conducted a Supreme Court-monitored National Register of Citizenship (NCR) exercise, the list of which came out in 2019. About 19 lakh people didn't find their names on the updated NRC list that proves citizenship.