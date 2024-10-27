Assam Police arrest another prime accused in online trading scam

Guwahati, Oct 27 Assam Police arrested another prime accused from Goa in the multi-crore online trading scam on Sunday who was on the run for the last couple of months.

The accused has been identified as Dipankar Burman.

Burman was at large and he was successful in evading arrest since the reports of a huge trading scam conducted by his company DB Stock Limited surfaced. He allegedly looted crores of money from the general public who invested in his trading company on the pretext of getting much higher returns.

Police launched a manhunt to nab Burman; however, he could not be arrested.

On Sunday, the Director General of Police (DGP) G.P. Singh took to X handle and wrote, “Finally, Dipankar Burman arrested at Goa. The run ends. Congratulations Team @GuwahatiPol.”

According to police sources, the whereabouts of Burman could be traced by the investigation team a few days ago and Assam Police officials travelled to Goa to catch the accused. With the active cooperation of Goa Police, Dipankar was finally arrested.

Assam Police will appeal for a transit remand for Burman at a court in Goa on Monday and later he could be brought to Guwahati.

Several cases were lodged against Burman for looting people’s money and his family members were questioned by the police officials a few days ago.

A highly placed source said that the latest mobile number used by Dipankar was traced by police and this led to the arrest of the accused.

Meanwhile, the CBI has been handed over the 41 cases related to online trading fraud in the state. The central probe agency took the custody of the controversial actress Sumi Borah, her husband Tarkik Borah and another key accused in an online trading scam—Bishal Phukan. They were produced in the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Kamrup (Metro) district in Guwahati on Saturday.

The trio was brought to the city from Dibrugarh central jail on Friday along with five other accused in the trading scam. A team of Assam Police escorted them from Dibrugarh to Guwahati.

Meanwhile, a CBI team also conducted a search operation in Dibrugarh at a business premise owned by Sumi Borah’s brother. However, the police refused to divulge any details of the search operation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor