Assam police arrests one for drug peddling, seizes 84 vials of heroin

Assam Police arrested a person and seized 84 vials of heroin from his possession in Nagaon district on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Sayed Sadik Awal. He was arrested from the Aminpatty area of Nagaon.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

