Assam police bust inter-state drugs racket, arrest Manipur cop

Guwahati, 24 July Assam police have busted an inter-state drugs racket with the arrest of two persons, including an officer of Manipur Police, a senior official said here on Sunday.

Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta said that a consignment of one lakh Yaba tablets (a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine) had come from Moreh near the India-Myanmar border which was meant to be sent to Bengaluru via Guwahati.

The accused persons, who have been identified as Thongkipin Haokip and Letmynchin Haokip, were arrested when they were coming to Guwahati in a Tata Nexon car.

One of them is a police officer from Manipur's Moreh district. According to sources, he was involved in the drugs racket for the last four years. However, Mahanta did not reveal his name to the media.

Mahanta also said the market value of Yaba tablets varies from place to place.

"In Bengaluru, Yaba tablets are sold for Rs 2,000 to 2,500 per piece, but it also depends on quality and demand," he said.

