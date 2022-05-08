Assam Police claims decline in crime rate, pendency of cases

Assam Police has claimed that the average crime rate per lakh population in the state has come down and the average crime rate per lakh of the population was 384 cases last year and has now reduced to 222 cases this year.

"The pendency of cases in the state of Assam which was 1,09,081 at the end of May last year has now been reduced to 83,947 at the end of April this year," AYV Krishna, Additional Director General of Police (CID) said.

The average monthly registration of cases in the state was more than 11,103 last year, but has now come down to 6,247 this year, he said.

Disposal of cases in the first quarter of 2022 is 28,400 as against 24,159 in the first quarter of 2021, Krishna said.

The top cop also said after the present state government has taken over, Assam police has registered 2,834 cases under NDPS Act and arrested more than 4838 drug traffickers."During the period Assam police seized 94 kg of heroin, 22348 kg of ganja, 187 kg of opium, 38 lakh of Yaba and other tablets, 2.2 lakh of cough syrup bottles, 214 kg of cannabis, 0.31 kg of cocaine, a cash amount of Rs 2.4 crore and 320 vehicles," Krishna said.

"Assam police destroyed 648 bighas of opium cultivation and 32 bighas of cannabis cultivation. In total, drugs worth more than Rs 548.53 crore have been seized," he added. He further said that Assam police has also registered 141 cases of human trafficking, arrested more than 104 human traffickers and rescued around 250 persons."Since the present government has taken over, Assam police has registered 163 cases of smuggled Burmese supari, seized 53 lakh kg of supari, auctioned 1.6 lakh kg and generated Rs 6.53 crore of revenue, arrested 182 persons and seized 146 vehicles," Krishna said.In the last year, Assam police has registered more than 1100 cases of cattle smuggling, arrested 992 smugglers, rescued more than 9454 cattle and seized 417 vehicles, he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor