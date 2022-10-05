Assam police foil cattle smuggling attempt, two arrested
By IANS | Published: October 5, 2022 11:18 PM 2022-10-05T23:18:03+5:30 2022-10-05T23:50:07+5:30
Guwahati, Oct 5 The Assam police foiled a cattle smuggling attempt on Wednesday near Guwahati, officials said.
An officer of Guwahati police informed that acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a truck in the Jorabat area, which was heading towards Guwahati from Morigaon district.
