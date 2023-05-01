Assam Police launches official YouTube channel to facilitate closer cooperation with people

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 1 : The Assam Police launched its official YouTube channel 'The Assam Police Channel' in a ceremony held at the Mini Stadium located in the Assam Police Headquarters at Ulubari, Guwahati.

Assam DGP GP Singh launched the channel in the presence of many senior officers and their families.

The event also witnessed the launch of the Assam Police folk orchestra and the awarding of the commendation silver medal to Lankeswar Kalita, UBC of Jalukbari OP, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati City, for his selfless and courageous action in saving the life of a boy.

The launch of the YouTube channel is aimed to act as an interface to facilitate closer cooperation between the people and Assam Police.

Speaking at the occasion, GP Singh, emphasized that Assam Police aims to strengthen its bond with the citizens of the state and work towards a safer and more secure society.

He reiterated that the Assam police already have its popular social media handles on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and with the launch of the YouTube channel, the gap will be further narrowed down.

The Assam DGP further said, "The YouTube channel and the various cultural initiatives taken up with the launch of the folk orchestra by the Assam Police will help to foster community relations, and people will be able to understand the functioning of the police force in a better way."

The Assam Police Wives Welfare Association has also extended their cooperation by orgzing a gala bihu cultural function coinciding with the bihu festivities of the season in the latter part of the evening.

Earlier, the secretary of the Assam Police Wives Welfare Association Ruchi Bharadwaj Barah delivered the welcome address in the presence of Dr Anamika Singh, President of the Association.

The event has witnessed various cultural performances, showcasing the rich heritage of the Assam Police.

Harmeet Singh, Spl.DGP (Administration), Hiren Nath, ADGP (SB), Diganta Barah, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati and Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIGP (Admin) attended the event among other senior officers and dignitaries.

