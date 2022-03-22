Assam: Police officer in Cachar shoots himself dead

An Assistant Sub-Inspector rank Police officer allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver inside the police station in Cachar district of Assam on Monday.

"ASI Gour Bidhu Singh shot himself on his head by using his service pistol while sitting on his desk inside Silchar Sadar police station," said Ramandeep Kaur, Superintendent of Police.

The reason behind the alleged suicide is yet to be ascertained.

"Necessary formalities are being followed up in this regard and we are yet to ascertain the cause of committing suicide. Legal formalities are being undertaken," said Kaur.

Investigation into the matter is ongoing. More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

