Assam Police officers using PSOs for personal work need to pay their salaries

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday issued a strict directive to the state police battalion Commandants and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to submit reports on the allegation that various police officers of different rank have taken Personal Security Officers (PSOs), house guard, static guard, etc. without the approval of the competent authority.

"There are many allegations that some officers employ battalion personnel for personal, household works at their homes. I have asked the Commandants of battalions and SPs to submit a certificate within 10 days if there are such battalion personnel. If true, then the officer will have to pay their salary, and the government will not pay. This time, we want to abolish this," Sarma told media persons in Guwahati. The Chief Minister further said, "There are 4000 PSOs in Assam and we have reduced 700 PSOs. Now an order has come out that, how many PSOs will there for Ministers, MLAs, leader of the opposition and under this formula 700 more PSOs will be reduced." "We will withdraw 600 more PSOs and with this two battalions will be freed," the chief minister added. Earlier, the Assam cabinet had adopted a new policy to provide PSOs only based on core security review and constitutional post.

( With inputs from ANI )

