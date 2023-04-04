Assam: Police seizes 20,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 40 lakh in Karimganj

Karimganj (Assam) [India], April 4 : Police seized 20,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 40 lakh in Assam's Karimganj district along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Police also apprehended two persons.

Gitartha Dev Sarma, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district said that, based on inputs, a police team of Karimganj district on Monday night launched an operation at a house in the Pirerchowk Chandsrikona area.

"When we raided a house owned by Abdul Khaleque, a veteran drug criminal, we recovered 20,000 Yaba tablets weighing about 2.095 kg from the house. We have apprehended Abdul Khaleque and another person named Emamuddin. Our investigation is on," Gitartha Dev Sarma said.

The police officer said that the seized drugs' market value is estimated at around Rs 40 lakh.

According to police, the area is located along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

